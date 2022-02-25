Rubi Rose Spills On Her Preferences With New Single, "I Like"

One of the most popular women in rap, Kentucky-born rapper Rubi Rose has returned with her new single, "I Like."

Kicking off the year with her new single, this also marks Rubi's co-directorial debut as she self-directed the new music video alongside Legit Looks. With Rubi's signature contralto flow locked in, the 24-year-old shows why she's been stationed as one of the primary female voices in hip-hop for the last few years, unapologetically rapping about what she wants out of her lovers.

The music video starts off as Rubi enjoys dinner with her family but, as with any family, her parents nosily press her about her love life. When she reveals she's single, her parents start to pitch different men that she might be into, but she decides to just make it easier for them and instruct them on her personal preferences when it comes to her partners.

Check out Rubi Rose's co-directorial debut below and stay tuned for more new music in the coming months.





Quotable Lyrics:

I don't need a beat, b*tch, I'm on stage with the bands

In the club like ebony, I came here to dance

Hair down to my ass, skin look like cinnamon

P***y have a rap n***a singing like Jagged Edge