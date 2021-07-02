Rubi Rose Shakes It Fast On "Twork"

This XXL Freshman is hoping that her latest single with be the next viral summer hit. Rubi Rose has been on the come up since she was featured in Migos's music video for "Bad & Bougie," and since that time, she's been carving out her space in the Rap Game. During the holiday season last year, Rubi dropped off her first official mixtape For the Streets featuring Future and PartNextDoor. She received a major co-sign from Cardi B after making an appearance in the visual to "WAP" and Rose is hoping to be the next major player.

On Friday (July 2), Rubi Rose returned with "Twork," a song that perfectly exemplifies its title. The rapper spits bossy NSFW bars about keeping men in check and it's clear that fans will soon be showing off their dance skills while bouncing and shaking to this single. Expect to hear more from Rose and the XXL Freshman class of 2021 reveals more in days to come, but in the meantime, stream "Twork" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Bend it over and twerk

Pop the p*ssy like a perc

Fat ass throw it on a n*gga

Make him sweat it out put in work