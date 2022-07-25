Rubi Rose is having a big year. After releasing popular singles such as "I Like," "Wifey," and "ABOW" with DreamDoll and Kash Doll, Rubi Rose was shouted out by TDE's Ab-Soul on Twitter, and in just a matter of days, the 2021 XXL Freshman will be hitting the road as an opener for Wiz Khalifa, Logic, 24kGoldn, Fedd The God, and more on the Vinyl Verse Summer Tour.

As she prepares to start touring later this week, Rubi Rose has blessed Instagram with a stunning photo dump, and surprisingly, the post has led to fans drawing comparisons between her and none other than Nicki Minaj.





After posting the steamy photo dump to Instagram, Rubi Rose shared the post on her Instagram Story and referenced the inimitable "Do We Have A Problem" rapper, writing, "It's giving me Onika Tonya." Her story was quickly snatched up by The Shade Room, which opened the floor for debate with one of its popular "#TSRCelebrityLookAlikes" posts.

Surprisingly, almost all of the commenters agreed that Rubi Rose and Nicki Minaj do somewhat resemble each other. Many users left messages like "A lil bit," "I thought it was her for a second…," and "at a very quick glance and scroll, yes," while "2 Man" artist Starr wrote "Rubi is sexy and Nicki is sexy but not the same sexy idk if that makes sense."

See the side by side pictures for yourself below.





Do you think that Rubi Rose and Nicki Minaj favor each other? Check out more of their Instagram photos below, and let us know in the comments what you think.























