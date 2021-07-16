Rubi Rose Returns With Catchy Single "Poke"

Fresh on the heels of her XXL Freshman cypher with Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, and 42 Dugg, Rubi Rose returns with a new single. Two weeks ago, Rose delivered her shake-it-fast single "Twork," and she's followed that up with her Friday (July 16) release, "Poke." The rapper switched up her style for the cover art as she debuted a 1980s Punk Rock-inspired look complete with hot-pink-tipped liberty spikes, and after previewing the track over on Instagram, she added in the caption that she was applying pressure.

"Keeping my foot on y’all’s necks," she wrote before urging her followers to stream her latest single. It's unclear if we'll soon be receiving a new project from Rose, but this current stream of releases may just be support for her XXL Freshman class inclusion. Stream "Poke" and let us know what you think of Rubi Rose's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

Fake hoes stay mad at this (B*tch)

Throw it back, can't handle it (Ooh)

Your n*gga can't manage this (F*ck him)

Cute face on a savage b*tch (Savage)

I can't do average sh*t (Uh-uh)

New Millie, pad the wrist (Ice)

New Porsche go fast as sh*t (Skrrt)

Got checks, ain't cash thÐµm sh*ts (Damn)