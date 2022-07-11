Rubi Rose labeled Lil Tjay "the fucking goat" on her Instagram Story, Sunday, for being hit by seven gunshots during a recent shooting and surviving. Tjay was attacked during an attempted armed robbery back in June.

"7 shots... took nothing & still breathing... The f*cking goat," Rose captioned a photo of the 21-year-old rapper.

Rose and Tjay were rumored to be an item back in 2020, but Rose recently shot down the idea of them having ever been together. At the time, Tjay left Rose stranded after she spurned his advances, and the two traded shots on social media. In the time since, they've reconciled and Rose even called him a very good person during an interview with Angela Yee.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Sunday's post wasn't the first time Rose has spoken out in support of Tjay since the shooting. She wrote on Twitter that she was praying for him back on June 22.

The shooting reportedly took place at a Chipotle restaurant around midnight. Tjay and another man both suffered multiple gunshot wounds. As days passed following the shooting and Tjay's condition remained unclear, fans began to speculate the worst. On July 1, the news broke that he was still hospitalized but "alert and talking."

Check out Rose's Instagram Story post below.



Image Via Instagram