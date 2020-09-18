Rubi Rose Grabs K Camp For That "Pogo" Bounce

For most people, their introduction to Rubi Rose came by way of her role in Migos' "Bad and Boujee" video. Being in the video for one of the biggest songs that year is a big look (especially when Google's suggestions when searching the name of the song reveal that plenty of thirsty people have inquired about the female talent) and she didn't waste any time capitalizing on it.

Rubi initially blew up on IG, where she made a name for herself through her personality, racy pictures, and willingness to air out drama. She has since embarked on a budding career as a rapper, which gained significant traction after the release of "Hit Yo Dance," receiving major airplay in the A.

She's been steadily improving her skills as a rapper and she seems to have hit her stride in her newest single with fellow Atlantan K Camp, "Pogo."

Producer Musa provides a rowdy piano beat that is half-City Girls and half-YG. Basically, it's the sort of song that would go off in the club, if clubbing was a thing that we could still do right now.

Check out the video for "Pogo" below, which is sure to have a lot of people asking for the models' Instagrams in the Youtube comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Never hang around a so-so n___

Rubi bouncin like a pogo, n___

I'm not your ho though, n___

When you see me, I be solo, n___

All that cuffing is a no-no, n___

You was promo, n___