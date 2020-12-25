Rubi Rose Drops Off Her Debut Mixtape "For The Streets" Ft. Future & PartyNextDoor

The world may have been on lockdown throughout 2020, but it's been a busy year for Rubi Rose. The rapper has steadily delivered a string of releases including "Pogo" featuring K Camp, "Pretty MF," and her bossy bars single, "He In His Feelings." The 21-year-old artist has had much to celebrate this year including purchasing a home, and she adds to the festivities by releasing her debut mixtape, For The Streets.

Rubi first stormed onto the scene with her viral single "Big Mouth," and while her fans have been awaiting her debut studio album for almost two years, the rapper has been careful with crafting her formal introductory project. When we spoke with her last month, we wanted to know what she thought were the qualities that separated her from other artists on the scene.

"Iâm real and Iâm raw," said Rose. "Everything about me is real. From my personality to my body. Iâm a real b*tch." Stream For The Streets by Rubi Rose featuring Future and PartyNextDoor, and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Intro / Cardi B Interlude

2. He In His Feelings

3. Back in the Booth

4. Bailar

5. The Truth

6. Whole Lotta Liquor ft. Future & PartyNextDoor

7. Papi

8. Viral