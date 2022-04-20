A snippet of her interview with the Big Facts Podcast got Rubi Rose entangled in a bit of backlash but the rapper was quick to return with an explanation. Rose has been climbing her way up through the rank of Rap as she pushes full steam ahead with her career. While visiting the famed podcast the conversation shifted to dating, and Rose said that if possible, she wants her man to exceed what she brings in.

"[I want to date a man who makes] preferably more money than me," she said during the interview. "If they don't, we can work it out."

She added that she "would hope" that a man made at least near what she brings in "because I will help of course, but I don't want to be the man in the relationship." One of the hosts chimed in and said Rubi didn't want to be the "provider," and the rapper agreed.

"But I will, I see Nicki Minaj is happy," Rose continued, speaking of the Rap icon's marriage to her husband Kenneth Petty. After the clip of her remarks went viral, she wanted to clarify a few things after people accused her of throwing a bit of shade.

"Aht aht! I didn't mean in it in a disrespectful way at all," she wrote. "I was just saying you can be happy with a man who makes less than you. I'll say britney spears next time ... [crying tear emoji]." Check it out below.