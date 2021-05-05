A Bad Girls Club alum is accusing Rubi Rose of keeping items that don't belong to her. Often, stylists will partner with designers or stores to pull clothing for their celebrity clients. The items are worn on red carpets, in music videos, for photoshoots, during concerts, and more, and later the clothing is returned to its origins and everyone received a bit of publicity.

Bad Girls Club star JeLaminah Lanier claims that is exactly what happened with Rubi Rose and she publicly called out the rapper for not returning her Normal Culture clothing items. However, Rubi Rose doesn't think this is her problem.

"Ok so I let a stylist friend of mine pull looks for @RubixxRose from my showroom. This was at the end of February, I keep asking for my stuff back and I’m getting the runaround and I don’t appreciate it," JeLaminah wrote. "This girl even performed in my outfit. Never said thank you or acknowledged. Never acknowledged my brand. @RubixxRose I want my stuff back and I want it back today. You live in DTLA just like I do. On the same street to be exact. Run me my Normal Culture stuff. I’m tired of asking and practically begging at this point."

"What’s sad is that I actually liked @RubixxRose. Very cute girl. But [in] this life have to do right or their will be consequences. At the very least when you performed, you coulda tagged my brand then. I wouldn’t have cared about when the other stuff was given back." The rapper was made aware of JeLaminah's complaint and commented that she's not responsible.

"I don’t know shorty or her brand. Thank you for the clothes. You should talk to @thatssokhalil , I have nothing to do with that. I charge for promo, there must have been a mishap," Rose responded. Check out the tweets below and let us know who you think is at fault.