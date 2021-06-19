Rubberband OG Turns Up On "The Summer Dead"

Alabama rapper Rubberband OG has been delivering heat with each and every release. The rapper has built up a solid buzz in the streets, especially after his run in 2020 that included the releases of Free Dope 2 with Jr.Boss and 2 Sides of Da Bottom with POSA. However, fans have been waiting on a new solo project for a minute. Thankfully, Rubberband OG is back with some trunk-rattling anthems to cruise to in the months to come with his latest album, despite being titled, The Summer Dead. The rapper's new project arrives with collaborations alongside YFN Lucci, Big Yavo, Hot Girl Jade, and Marley Young.

Check out the latest project from Montgomery, AL's own Rubberband OG. Let us know your thoughts on The Summer Dead in the comments below.