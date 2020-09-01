Royce Da 5'9" has been close to Joe Budden for a long time, working together as part of Slaughterhouse and growing their careers as a unit. Nowadays, they have shifted focuses but that doesn't mean they've lost everything they built.

Joe Budden is spending time growing his podcasting empire, hosting one of the most popular shows in the game. He has officially left Spotify and is looking for a new home. As he does that, he celebrated a milestone birthday, turning forty and accepting wishes from some of his closest friends. One of them was Royce Da 5'9".



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Posting his birthday message on Instagram, Nickle likely incited some hearty laughter from the recipient of the post, sharing a ridiculous picture of Earl Sweatshirt parodying Joe to wish him a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my Dear brother @joebudden you’re in your finest form today," wrote Royce. "It’s extremely inspiring to watch. Keep fighting for the culture. I love you, my brother."

The caption marks a nice moment between Royce and Joe, two of the sharpest artists of their generation, but the picture used is pretty foul. Earl's drawn-on beard still gets me every single time.

Regardless of the trollery happening between Slaughterhouse members, we're sending positivity to Joe Budden as he rings in another decade of his life. More blessings in the future!