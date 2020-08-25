The way that people are calling Megan Thee Stallion a "snitch" and even comparing her to Tekashi 6ix9ine is actually disgusting. On one end, Megan was allegedly shot out of the blue (by a man, no less) as she was leaving a toxic and argumentative environment. On the other, 6ix9ine ratted out dozens of people and affected their livelihoods and families for his own benefit and to get a lighter sentence.

Megan Thee Stallion does not deserve all the criticism she has gotten after literally getting shot in her feet. After admitting that Tory was indeed her shooter after that much was rumored since the date of The Incident, the Houston rapper is finally getting support from people in the industry, including Michael B. Jordan, Maxo Kream, Halle Berry, Cardi B, J.R. Smith, and more. Royce Da 5'9" is happy to see that people are finally starting to see things the right way.

Commenting on a HotNewHipHop post on Instagram with a list of many of the celebrities that have come forward to show love and support for Megan Thee Stallion after her revelation, Royce dropped a comment saying that it's about time people wake up.

"Took long enough," he wrote, seemingly backing up Meg.

This situation has been equal parts confusing, frustrating, and fascinating for fans to follow. As we all search for answers, and an eventual statement from Tory, it's nice to see that people are finally starting to drop the "snitch" narrative and supporting a Black woman who was shot for what seems to be no reason.