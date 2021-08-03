In a surprising turn of events, Tory Lanez found himself on the receiving end of a diss track from Cassidy, who fired shots at the Canadian rapper on "Perjury." For those missing context, the situation started after Tory hit Funkmaster Flex for a freestyle, where he slyly slid in a few of Cassidy's punchlines and bars.

Though Tory argued that he was simply paying homage to one of his favorite rappers, Cassidy felt some type of way given the initial lack of credit. By his logic, Tory should have given him credit off the jump, as fans would have been left under the impression that the bars were Lanez originals. He decided that the only course of action was to fire off a diss record, delivering "Perjury" and forcefully tossing the ball into Tory's court.

Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Royce Da 5'9" has been steadily watching this one unfold from afar, his popcorn bag steadily dwindling. As of this morning, Nickel made his position on Tory vs Cassidy abundantly clear. Simply put, he wants more. Taking to Twitter, Royce encouraged Tory to clap back, complementing the way he handles himself in a battle. "You gon respond @toryLanez?" writes Royce. "I like when you in that bag. Pardon my lateness y’all my girl wouldn’t let me online."

Royce is of course referring to Tory's previous competitive feuds with Joyner Lucas and Don Q, which delivered tracks like "Litty Again" and the scathing "Don Queen." In fact, Tory was seemingly interested in aiming something at Royce at one point, but the calculated Detroit veteran sternly advised him against it. Now, however, Royce is ready and willing to see Tory clap back at Cassidy -- all while his many fans encourage him to take his own advice and reply to Lupe Fiasco and Mickey Factz.

D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Check out Royce's call to action below, and sound off if you agree that Tory Lanez should retaliate against Cassidy. Another day, another instance of idols becoming rivals. Funny how that works.