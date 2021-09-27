Royce Da 5'9" trolled former President Donald Trump on Instagram, Saturday, sharing a clip taken from an interview while he was campaigning for the 2016 Presidential Election. In the video, a reporter asks Trump to name his favorite Bible verse, and the business magnate has a tough time responding.

"That bible…. Don’t ya jes love that thing?" Royce wrote in the caption.

In the interview on Bloomberg's With All Due Respect, Trump is asked to select "one or two of your most favorite Bible verses."

"I wouldn't want to get into it because to me that's very personal. You know, when I talk about the Bible, it's very personal, so I don't want to get into verses," Trump said in the infamous clip. "The Bible means a lot to me, but I don't want to get into specifics."



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The reporter then follows up by simplifying the question to whether Trump is "an Old Testament guy or a New Testament guy."

"Probably equal," Trump responded.

In addition to trolling the former President, Royce has been busy on Instagram promoting his upcoming album with a series of new snippets. Royce's last project, The Allegory, was released in early 2020.