Royce Da 5'9", T.I, CyHi The Prynce, & More Spit Bars On "Black Savage"

Mitch Findlay
November 14, 2019 10:04
Black Savage
Royce Da 5'9" Feat. Sy Ari Da Kid, White Gold, T.I. & CyHi The Prynce

Royce Da 5'9" quarterbacks a stacked posse cut.


Seeing new Royce Da 5'9" is exciting at the best of times. Seeing him alongside a lineup of fellow lyricists on a track nearing five minutes in length is another beast altogether. Kicking off with a sample-heavy beat by Royce himself, Carlos "July 6" Broady and Denaun Porter, Royce sets the tone with a loaded thesis statement. "I ain't your average rapper residing in Calabasas," he spits, before blending together historical bars with assertions of his own lyrical dominance. "I'm limitless energy they gimmicks and imagery, Kendrick, Cole and the Kennedys lyrical Holy Trinity," he raps. " General of the city they into promoting silly beef."

"I don’t hang with pawns I'm Genghis Kahn, slang with a gang of cons that came with guns," raps CyHi The Prynce, in the track's second verse."Who speak the language from the ancient ones."  With White Gold and Sy Ari Da Kid laying down the hook, the third verse is left to the man of the hour himself, Mr. Harris. Though the people have since rallied against him, T.I. slides through to close things out with some insight. "Better recognize when the devil shows his horns, he enjoying his whores like Donald Goines," raps Tip. "I been shoulder to shoulder with gangsta facing LAPD, felony after felony still they be yelling me free." 

Quotable Lyrics

I'm limitless energy they gimmicks and imagery
Kendrick, Cole and the Kennedys lyrical Holy Trinity
General of the city they into promoting silly beef
Keepin' it Willy D, Weezy on the A Milli beat

