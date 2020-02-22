Royce Da 5'9'' Teams Up With Vince Staples & G Perico On "Young World"

Royce Da 5'9" is slowly climbing up the G.O.A.T. status latter and he enlisted Ramona Park's very own, Vince Staples and Los Angeles' G Perico to trade bars on his The Allegory (2020) album cut, "Young World." The Detroit-bred emcee was recently featured on Eminem's certified gold album, Music To Be Murdered By (2020), and has been on a promo tour discussing various subjects from his sobriety to his days with Slaughterhouse. Now, with the release of his eighth studio album, Royce Da 5'9" is continuing to provide the culture with much-needed gems like "Young World."

Surprisingly, the Shady Records affiliate was able convince both Vince Staples and G Perico to join him on an instrumental that isn't traditionally west coast. The guitar chords, subtle drum sequencing, and high-pitched horn sample scream east coast sonically but all three emcees were able to find their individual flows on the instrumentation. The "hey, young world" Jay Z sample perfectly separates each lyricists' bars as they speak on their environments, society, and triumphs.

Listen to Royce Da 5'9"'s "Young World" featuring Vince Staples and G Perico in the streaming link provided below.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck the Panthers, we are the f*ckin' panthers

Throwin' Benjamins though we could hardly trust the dancer

The truth should set me free, but somehow I'm stuck with answers

Wish I could give George Zimmerman Karlie Hustle cancer

I made millions off of PRhyme, bruh

No one would front though, like where the fans be lined up?

James Ball was speakin' to street niggas with peace signs up

Straight boss, my pheromones secrete Elon Musk

I've grown to rebuke the Bible, had homies that suicidal

I loaned them until they wronged me when grown men too entitled

Took my first drink at Dr. Dre home 'cause I was homeless

But nowadays wildin' Roman roamin' should do as I do