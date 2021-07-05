mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Royce Da 5'9 Spoke Fluent Firearm On "Gun Harmonizing"

  July 05, 2021 16:00
Gun Harmonizing
On Royce Da 5'9's 44th birthday, revisit one of his many gems with the hard-hitting "Street Hop" intro "Gun Harmonizing."

When the gun talks, what does it say? Years ago, the legendary lyricist Royce Da 5'9 offered up his own translation with "Gun Harmonizing." Long before Big Shaq offered his interpretation of gunfire with ", Nickle kicked off his Street Hop album with a blistering duet with fellow Slaughterhouse member KXNG Crooked. Being that today is Royce's forty-forth birthday, it feels appropriate to show some love to one of his many gems. 

"Every bullet's a note, I write with a firing pen, every time that trigger pull, it's a quote," he raps, his intensity unmatched. "Inside a booth full of smoke, sniffing lines of that gunpowder, I'm hotter than a pair of boots and a coat / And a turtleneck, the best rapper alive / Could be the best rapper that died, I'm murderous." 

Being that he's still actively delivering quality material this day, it's important to revisit some of Royce's earlier works, as there are certainly many highlights to be found. Though his style has shifted considerably since the days of Street Hop, his piss-and-vinegar approach on this one should delight longtime fans of the Detroit emcee. 

Happy birthday, Nickel! 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Every bullet's a note, I write with a firing pen
Every time that trigger pull, it's a quote
Inside a booth full of smoke, sniffing lines of that gunpowder
I'm hotter than a pair of boots and a coat
And a turtleneck, the best rapper alive
Could be the best rapper that died, I'm murderous

