Though it hasn't been entirely long since Royce Da 5'9" delivered his most personal album to date in Book Of Ryan, it has felt like somewhat of a drought nonetheless. Earlier this year, the Detroit icon turned in "Field Negro," an onslaught of stream of consciousness style bars that further cemented his prowess, for anyone slow enough to still asks questions. Yet it feels like it's about that time for some new Nickle, and we can only wonder what the man has been up to.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Naturally, we might have assumed he's been locked in the studio putting in work. That's exactly what appears to have happened, as Royce recently took to Instagram to share some of his latest. Teasing it as a "feature for his dog," Royce shares a few of his bars, which once again find him in fine form. "All they feel is sorrow," he spits, over low-key production. "Before the semi was auto, I was semi-immortal." He's also got some references for days, promising to "beat your ass like DaBaby," after dubbing himself a proud member of the "Rihanna Navy." Who else has the pop culture Rolodex on lock?

Check out the clip below, and while we have yet to receive word on when this unknown track will surface, rest assured that Royce has once again entered the kitchen. It's only a matter of time.