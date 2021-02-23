Royce Da 5'9" Revisits "The Allegory" With "I Don't Age" Video

Royce Da 5'9" celebrates one year of "The Allegory" by dropping off some new visuals for "I Don't Age."

Royce Da 5'9" has been steadily putting out incredible music for decades now, and his latest body of work, the self-produced The Allegory, secured him the first Grammy nomination of his career. With one year having officially passed since Nickel released his milestone-achieving project, the Detroit lyricist came through with some visuals for one of the album's standout tracks in "I Don't Age."

Visually, Royce opts to keep things relatively straightforward, at least in front of the camera. Behind the camera is another story altogether, however, as director Joe LeFleur utilizes the illusion of one singular long take for maximum immersion. All the while, Royce channels effortless charisma as a leading man, strolling through a dynamic household while chopping it up with the likes of KXNG Crooked and the Horseshoe Gang. There's plenty of detail to appreciate in "I Don't Age," provided you can shift focus away from Royce's bars and concentrate entirely on the visuals.

On that note, be sure to show some love to The Allegory in the comments. With the Grammy Awards set to transpire on Sunday, March 14th, many will likely be curious to tune in to the Best Rap Album category, where Nickel is set to go head-to-head with D Smoke, Freddie Gibbs, Nas, and Jay Electronica. A fierce competition, but one that Royce has been well conditioned for -- after all, this is a man that does not age.