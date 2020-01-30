Royce Da 5'9" Raps Like He's Forever Young On "I Don't Age"

After showing off the impressive tracklist for his forthcoming new album The Allegory, Royce Da 5'9" has decided to give us an early earful of a super fire single titled "I Don't Age." Based off just one listen, it's clear to see the song's title rings true when it comes to his fresh bars.



Photo by HNHH

The standout Slaughterhouse member raps over an eclectic beat for "I Don't Age," which meshes classical sounds like a piano and harp with hard-hitting production. What's strange is, while he almost sounds off and out of sync with the instrumental in the beginning, it actually melds together with perfect precision by the time you get to the 45 second mark in this two minute and 48 second banger. Lyrically he dives into a little bit of everything, ranging from the things he witnessed in his upbringing to even cleverly referencing Kendrick Lamar's game-changing "Control" verse from 2013. Whether you're knocking to it for enjoyment or studying his bars to decode exactly what he's trying to let off on wax, you'll undoubtedly get a good listen out of playing this one more than a few times.

Listen to "I Don't Age" by Royce Da 5'9" below, and check for The Allegory to drop on February 21:

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm too private to try to expose lames

And I'm too violent to be riding with those things

I'm too Shady to be neutral, these artists try to divide us

If I go Kendrick Lamar, the world gon' watch the Control change

I'm way too vicious to ask for my respect

I'm way too Michelin for the dissing

Man, listen...

Even minding my business, I deal with entire sets

Always on time to collect, like the IRS

