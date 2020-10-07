During her recent Savage X Fenty fashion show, Rihanna played a song that contained a sped-up, remixed version of a Muslim hadith, which many people found offensive. She has since apologized for her naivety, promising to remove the song from the show, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"I'd like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show," she said. "I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and i'm incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding."

Royce Da 5'9" reposted Rihanna's apology on his own page and gave her some major props, respecting the way she educated herself, listened to the criticism, and repaired what happened.

"This is how you make a correction... This is why we’re the divine ones," wrote the iconic rapper. Then, he went on to include a dig at DJ Vlad from VladTV. "Vladtv Witchyo soft, bitch made ass..."

Nobody is quite sure what Vlad has to do with this situation, asking why he chose to insult the journalist here, but Royce must have his reasons.