Kanye West's had an interesting few weeks in the headlines. Between the ongoing family issues and his brief relationship with Julia Fox, Kanye's use of social media has hindered on toxic behavior in an attempt to win Kim Kardashian back and tear down Pete Davidson. However, it's simultaneously played a role in his creative process out of late. Whether it's his touch on Fivio Foreign's "City Of Gods," or his verse on The Game's "Eazy," Ye has declared Yeezy Season is in full effect.



Royce Da 5'9" is quite excited about what Kanye has in store. The Detroit MC took to Instagram this morning where he condemned Ye's recent social media activity while praising the Chicago artist's recent run, including the "toxic 2 step" displayed in Pusha T's "Diet Coke" music video.

"Aight… Aight… He went a lil overboard with the whole fighting for my family thing but the “Toxic 2 Step” in the Diet Coke video is sum’n I never knew I needed until now," he wrote before expressing his appreciation for Kanye's Drink Champs interview, and guest verses so far. "Oh… And the Drink Champs Interview.. Minus the Sean parts… The Fivio record and The Game record as well… All fire… I need therapy too so.."

Perhaps, it's an unpopular opinion to publicly share right now but Pusha T did appreciate the love that Royce expressed on the 'Gram, specifically the "toxic 2 step" bit.

