Royce Da 5'9" Lets Off A Series Of Questions In His Video For "Upside Down"

With just a few more weeks left until he drops his new album The Allegory, Royce da 5'9" is giving the project a proper push of promotion by delivering a music video for a new single titled "Upside Down."



Including a rap feature by Benny The Butcher and a catchy hook performed by Ashley Sorrell that samples Suzanne Vega's classic song "Tom's Diner," Royce came through with a powerful message that speaks to deeper issues than what's shown in the "Upside Down" video itself. The theme centers around those who say one thing but do another, in addition to all the fraudulent behavior we see daily that does little to uplift and only holds us down as a culture. From posing a question that calls out the confused sexuality of many to vowing he'll never sell out enough to drop a "corny ass radio, Viacom jingle," Royce holds nothing back when addressing the world as it stands today with a refreshing, although admittedly judgmental view on popular topics. His metaphors come together visually in a church setting full of sinners, and it all ends on a cliff-hanger that ultimately helps to proves his point.

Watch the video for "Upside Down" by Royce da 5'9 featuring Ashley Sorrell & Benny The Butcher above, and look out for his album The Allegory to drop on February 21.