The Slaughterhouse saga has been a long and winding road. For all intents and purposes, the group's run came to an end following the release of Welcome To Our House, their Shady Records debut album.

Though it was admittedly divisive, largely in part to its shift in production and overall approach to songwriting, many fans remained optimistic that their planned follow-up project Glass House would have been a massive upgrade. Set to be executive produced by the legendary Just Blaze, the group went on to record no shortage of material for the album. Alas, due to myriad reasons ranging from label conflict to over-active schedules, Glass House never saw the light of day.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

For years now, the sophomoric Slaughterhouse drop has remained one of hip-hop's many lost treasures, joining the likes of Eminem's Relapse 2, Dr. Dre's Detox, and Young Thug's HY!£UN35 in the category of wayward albums. Still, that hasn't kept Slaughterhouse loyalists from holding out hope for its eventual release, and even certain members like KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz have kept that particular flame burning.

Royce Da 5'9 is the latest to raise new attention to Glass House, having recently taken to Instagram to crack open the Slaughterhouse vault and offer up a peek of an unreleased banger. "Slaughterhouse was so vile, vulgar and violent…" captions Royce, clearly feeling nostalgic. "I blame @joebudden. We should’ve finished these bro…"

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Joell Ortiz was quick to slide into the comments section, making it abundantly clear that he still feels an obligation to the fans. "This shit still hit different," writes Ortiz. "We gotta get back in there, finish up then get it to the people!!" If that wasn't enough, the snippet also brought Just Blaze into the fold, who made his presence felt with a quick "oh hi."

For those still holding out hope for Glass House, or at least some variation of it, perhaps there is indeed some reason for optimism. Check out the snippet below, in full vile, vulgar, and violent glory.