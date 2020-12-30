Eminem has a wide range of friends and collaborators that will happily fight his battles for him. As evidenced on the latest surprise release from the Detroit rap legend, Music To Be Murdered By - Side B (Deluxe), Marshall Mathers has no issue taking aim at certain other rappers, entertainers, or others in his music. However, he's strategic about his timing, never jumping the gun on beef.

Over the years, Eminem has addressed Benzino on numerous occasions. The two have had serious issues, sparking some of the most memorable diss records and beef sequences in hip-hop history, and last month, Benzino brought out years of resentment against the superstar emcee. Dissing Eminem and his loyal fanbase, Benzino went on a tweet spree about how much he hated the rapper's supporters, which only got them even more pissed off in his mentions. His tirade led to an eventual response from Em's right-hand man, the GRAMMY-nominated Royce Da 5'9", who fired back this week.

"I don’t want no problems with you Mr 5 mics in the source," joked Nickle on Instagram, reposting one of Benzino's music videos. "The streets know You dangerous when you desperate so Ain’t no telling what lengths you’re willing to elevate this misunderstanding to so put your shell back on and go do karate with the rest of the ninja turtles. I’m a God fearing, Peaceful fully clothed man. Peace Gangsta .. Peace."

The final mention of him being "fully-clothed" is a jab at Benzino's lack of clothing in the music video attached, clowning him for releasing that sort of content as a 55-year-old man.

Benzino ended up responding to Royce on Twitter, saying: "I know for a fact my catalogue is better than Royce, somebody st up a versuz, I promise I’ll destroy ems favorite housen***a. Take the challenge @royceda59 unless u scared."

Of course, Royce replied with some laughs.

"Y’all owe me for these laughs. I want my flowers for these hysterical outbursts during these trying times," said Royce, amused with Benzino's tweet. "This muf*ka dun challenged me to a Verzuz battle. He prefaced this with 'My Catalogue'. Shut the noise... I better get outta town ... Im not worthy... Challenge not accepted but big props to I see booty I see Booty. Don’t think we even got a venue that could facilitate that massive holy bible of art. Gave me Lennon vibes... Seeing you perform that sh*t live with the Roots is like top 3 bucket list for me... For real For real..."

We'll keep you posted on any developments.