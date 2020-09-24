Yesterday, it was ruled that none of the police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor would be charged with homicide; of the three, only Brett Hankinson was actually indicted on three counts of First Degree Felony Wanton Endangerment. The other two, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, escaped charges altogether.

Image via HNHH

Given that a great many felt that Taylor had been unjustly killed, calls for murder charges were not uncommon. Yet with seemingly no consequences falling upon the participating officers, the response has been one of emotion and anger, furthering the country-wide divide that seems to be growing bigger with each passing day. With some taking to the streets in rebellion, and others taking to the internet to debate the ethics of the situation, many rappers have expressed their disappointment and frustration in the outcome.

Royce Da 5'9", who has been increasingly active with the sociopolitical commentary, took a moment to quote the great Malcolm X for some bleak perspective. Allowing Malcolm to speak on his behalf, he posted a quote from a 1962 speech that holds further significance in the wake of Taylor's death. "The most disrespected person in America is the black woman," says X. "The most unprotected person in America is the black woman. The most neglected person in America is the black woman.â

Check out the powerful post below. Rest in peace to Breonna Taylor.