Royce Da 5'9" Brings Heat On "The Allegory" Ft. Eminem, T.I., Vince Staples, & More

Detroit rapper Royce Da 5'9" is back with his highly-anticipated album The Allegory. The self-produced project is a Friday (February 21) delight and is a record that any lover of hip hop should take the time to enjoy in its entirety. Some have described the project as "dark," but it is clear that Royce has taken the time to curate a sonic collection of conversations, intellect, and understanding of perspectives.

"This is the first album that has ever happened to me," Royce said of The Allegory to Metro-Times, "After Book of Ryan, I didn't have anything that I really just needed to say. I would come in here and watch TV, play around, it happened really organically." He added that he felt as if he'd shared all he needed with his previous album, and while he could easily pen 16 bars, he wanted to go a different route.

"I hope that it starts a narrative and a conversation that it's OK to be smart, it's OK to be hip-hop," he said. "It's OK to have balance." The Allegory hosts a number of features including Eminem, KXNG Crooked, Emanny, Cedric the entertainer, Ashley Sorrell, Grafh, Oswin Benjamin, DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Kid Vishis, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, Sy Ari Da Kid, White Gold, Cyhi The Prince, T.I., Vince Staples, and G Perico. Give it a spin and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Mr. Grace (Intro)

2. Dope Man ft. Emanny & Cedric the Entertainer

3. I Don't Age

4. Pendulum ft. Ashley Sorrell

5. I Play Forever ft. Grafh

6. Ice Cream (Interlude)

7. On the Block ft. Oswin Benjamin & DJ Premier

8. Generation is Broken

9. Overcomer ft. Westside Gunn

10. Ms. Grace

11. Thou Shall ft. Kid Vishis

12. Fubu ft. Conway the Machine

13. A Black Man's Favorite Shoe (skit)

14. Upside Down ft. Ashley Sorrell & Benny the Butcher

15. Perspective (skit)

16. Tricked ft. KXNG Crooked

17. Black People in america

18. Black Savage ft. Sy Ari Da Kid, White Gold, Cyhi The Prynce, & T.I.

19. Rhinestone Doo Rag

20. Young World ft. Vince Staples & G Perico

21. My People Free ft. Ashley Sorrell

22. Hero ft. White Gold