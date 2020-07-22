After it was revealed that Larsa Pippen had cheated on Scottie Pippen with Future, the couple filed for divorce and went their separate ways. Their relationship has turned pretty ugly, involving tons of allegations being aired out on social media, usually from Larsa.

As they work through their own drama, Royce Da 5'9" is suggesting that Future may have caused the basketball legend to fall into some sort of a mid-life crisis. Recently, he popped up on ESPN with a new hairstyle, wearing cornrows. The look was criticized on social media and now, Future is being blamed for the questionable choice.

"This is all your fault, King @future," wrote Nickle on a photo of Scottie proudly showing off his braids.

People are howling in the comments, telling Royce that he may have gone too far. Others are just taking the opportunity to clown Scottie for going with this look.

Recently, Pippen was featured in Michael Jordan's hit docu-series The Last Dance. He is said to have been "beyond livid" at his portrayal on the documentary, wishing that he had gotten a little bit more respect as he spent years being Michael's right-hand man.

Are you a fan of his new hairstyle or is this a big miss?