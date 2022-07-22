Another Hip-Hop greatest hits compilation album is on the way. Shortly after the release of Kid Cudi's The Boy Who Flew To The Moon, Vol. 1 earlier this month and the exciting announcement about Eminem's nearly two decades-removed sequel to Curtain Call, Royce Da 5'9" has revealed that he will be reaching back into his catalog to release a greatest hits album as well.

Titled The Heaven Experience Vol. 1, Royce's forthcoming compilation is slated to arrive on Friday, August 12, one week after Em's Curtain Call 2.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

According to HipHopDX, The Heaven Experience Vol. 1 will feature some fan-favorite selections from both his album and mixtape catalog, such as "Hip Hop," "Tabernacle," and the Eminem-assisted “Caterpillar.” In addition to the 10 previously heard tracks, there will also be five unreleased songs, including collaborations with Black Thought, Big K.R.I.T., and Courtney Bell.

The news of The Heaven Experience Vol. 1 comes alongside Royce's confirmation that he's currently working on a lighter follow-up to his lauded eighth studio album, The Allegory. See the album art and the tracklist below.





Tracklist:

1. Rock City (Rock City)

2. Hip Hop (Death Is Certain)

3. Meeting of the Bosses (Independent’s Day)

4. Shake This (Street Hop)

5. Part of Me (Street Hop)

6. Tabernacle (Layers)

7. Layers f. Rick Ross & Pusha T (Layers)

8. Dead Presidents Heads (Trust the Shooter)

9. Caterpillar f. Eminem (Book of Ryan)

10. I Play Forever f. Grafh (The Allegory)

11. Black Lives Matter f. Big K.R.I.T. (Unreleased)

12. I’m Good (Unreleased)

13. Made (Unreleased)

14. Right Hand f. Black Thought (Unreleased)

15. What a Time f. Courtney Bell (Unreleased)

Will you be giving Royce Da 5'9"'s greatest hits compilation a listen when it drops on August 12?

[via]