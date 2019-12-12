Though Royce Da 5'9" recently dropped off his personal opus in Book Of Ryan last year, his absence in 2019 was palpable. Despite surfacing on songs like the lengthy and lyrical "Field Nego," and his recent single "Black Savages," featuring CyHi The Prynce and T.I, Royce remained relatively low-key, spending his downtime honing his own production skills and working on his next endeavor. As it happens, we now know what he's been crafting, as per a recent Instagram announcement from the Detroit legend.

At some point next year, Royce is set to drop off The Allegory, his eighth studio album. Although we don't know many details surrounding the project's direction, the @scuffgod designed cover seems to point to a more politically inspired release; it wouldn't be the first time Royce tackled societal issues, as recently as 2016's Layers highlight America. But knowing Royce, Allegory will be a dense and well-constructed project, unfettered by a singular topic.

In other Royce news, we recently spoke to him surrounding the 20th anniversary of Dr. Dre's 2001 album: read our exclusive interview right here. Are you excited to see a new drop from Royce?