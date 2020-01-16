The Allegory is coming, and once again, the year will likely end with me debating my colleagues as to why Royce Da 5'9" dropped one of the top 5 albums of the year. In all seriousness, Royce has been on a serious hot streak, coming off the back to back release of Layers in 2016 and the personal biopic Book Of Ryan in 2018. Now, with his newly developed production skills having been honed for the occasion, Royce has been gearing up for the release of his eighth studio album, and we recently got a behind the scenes look at one of the project's next singles.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The track itself, "Over Comer," finds Royce linking up with former Griselda collaborator Westside Gunn. "This song is stupid," hypes Gunn. "It's really produced by me." Gunn explains that Royce had sent him a pack of instrumentals, and the pair proceeded to vibe in the studio. "I was like nah man, I'm here now, I'm in the D, let's cook from scratch," says Gunn. "He was going through shit, he just played that sample."

Royce chimes in, remembering how Westside picked out the sample. "I was like 'you like this?" says Royce. "I'm playing it, and he like 'loop it just like that.'" Westside jokes that Royce would have gone too crazy otherwise. "I was like 'it's only two bars it's not enough," recalls Royce. "He was like 'yes it is!' I was like are you sure? He was like 'my n***a this is beautiful, I'll play this shit at my wedding."

Check out the sample for yourself, and sound off - are you excited to hear "Over Comer" in full? Look for the full video to arrive soon, with The Allegory soon to follow. In the meantime, satiate your Royce fix by checking out our recent interview with the legendary emcee.