mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Royce Da 5'9" & KXNG Crooked Trade Verses On "Tricked"

Mitch Findlay
February 21, 2020 09:39
32 Views
10
1
Heaven StudiosHeaven Studios
Heaven Studios

Tricked
Royce Da 5'9" Feat. KXNG CROOKED

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Royce Da 5'9 calls up fellow Slaughterhouse alumni KXNG Crooked to tackle topics on "Tricked."


Royce Da 5'9's new album The Allegory is upon us, an entirely self-produced effort boasting features from the Griselda trifecta, Vince Staples, Grafh, and fellow Slaughterhouse alumni KXNG Crooked. A mini-Slaughterhouse reunion is staged on "Tricked," a track that finds Royce and Crook dead set on airing out the truth as they have come to understand it. Over a slick self-produced groove, Royce reflects on the perils of the major label record model. "Only thing they takin' is your publishing, watch you make mistakes in the court of public sin," he raps, a warning to those enticed by the allure of the big leagues. "Got you concentratin' on hittin' the club, gettin' spins."

While many have taken to Royce's Allegory fondly, early responses point to this being his most controversial album thus far -- largely in part due to a few anti-vaccine sentiments. During his verse, well-constructed and technically sound as expected, he raps a few lines that have left even fans in a shambolic state -- the aforementioned court of public sin at work. "From day one at the hospital, they target our children, say they gonna immunize 'em they somehow get autism," he raps, sparking a narrative that has already threatened to loom over the project's many accomplishments. Given the incendiary nature of the topic, it will be interesting to see whether Royce ends up addressing his stance in the hours to come.

Either way you stand, there's still plenty to unpack on The Allegory. Be sure to check out the project right here and draw your own conclusions. 

Quotable Lyrics

Tricked, this is why I don't fuck with them
Only thing they takin' is your publishing
Watch you make mistakes in the court of public sin
Got you concentratin' on hittin' the club, gettin' spins
Ballin' off of your budget, that's at your expense
Your A&R spendin' five, they deductin' ten

Royce Da 5'9"
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  32
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Royce Da 5'9" KXNG CROOKED the allegory
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Royce Da 5'9" & KXNG Crooked Trade Verses On "Tricked"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject