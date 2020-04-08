Royce Da 5'9" & Grafh Connect In New "Agenda" Video

Grafh & Royce Da 5'9" bring Queens and Detroit together in lavish visuals for "Agenda."

It's not always common to see two of the game's most elite lyricists connect for a single, but Royce Da 5'9" and Grafh have made sure to keep it locked with some clean new visuals. Though the pair ultimately linked up for a few tracks, one of which being "I Play Forever" off Royce's The Allegory album, it would appear that the coin has landed on "Agenda" off Grafh's recent Oracle III.

No complaints here, given that both Grafh and Royce have consistently proven themselves their pedigree as artists -- as such, we must show support when they come through with some new material. This time, it's a music video directed by Joe Dirt, not to be confused with the fictitious character as portrayed by David Spade. Despite the director's moniker, the visuals are strikingly clean, following our heroes as they mobilize from the airport to the museum. Never a dull moment.

Check out the latest clip from Grafh, and be sure to show some love to the New York lyricist by checking out some of his recent drops, including the aforementioned Oracle III and his new freestyle over Jadakiss & Nas' "Show Discipline."