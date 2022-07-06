Royce Da 5’9 says that he doesn't want his follow-up to his 2020 album, The Allegory, to be as dark, explaining that the "world does not need another dark album," right now. Royce discussed his early plans for a future album during a recent interview with HipHopDX.

“I’ve been mulling over some ideas,” he told the outlet. “I think I know what I’m going to do next project-wise. I don’t necessarily want to say right now just in case it ends up changing. But I have been working in a couple different directions. But, yeah. I’m definitely working on music, especially now that I’m in a better mental space."



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

He continued: “You know how it is, because the writing will come out dark, shit will come out dark. I don’t want to do another dark album. That’s what I’m not doing. The world does not need another dark album from anybody. But we don’t always know when we depressed. We don’t know if we suppress them feelings. Like a lot of the ways that I felt during the pandemic, I didn’t really realize it until looking at it in retrospect, really.”

The world certainly could do with a dark album in 2020, and for his work on The Allegory, Royce was honored with his first Grammy Award nomination, being given a shot at Best Rap Album. Nas ended up winning the award with his album, King's Disease.

Besides being in the early stages of planning another solo album, Royce may have another team-up with Eminem in the works. Eminem hinted on Tuesday about working on another collaboration with Royce in honor of his birthday.

"Happy bday @royceda59! What we doin to top this?" Em wrote, referencing their song, "Caterpillar."

[Via]