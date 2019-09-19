By now, most of you have been seeing the reports on Tekashi 6ix9ine’s trial. The NYC rapper had to flip on his former gang members to try and avoid a lengthy prison sentence, but doing so comes at a price. Everyone in the industry has taken to social media to voice their opinion on Tekashi’s snitching, including Meek Meek, 50 Cent, Lil Durk, and many others. Joining in on the fun yesterday was Detroit emcee Royce Da 5’9”, who in returned shared his thoughts and took aim at 6ix9ine's rap skills in the process.

He tweeted out, “Damn. Tekashi better at telling than he is rapping. He nailing this shit….”

Despite the backlash he’s been receiving from his peers for snitching, many people understand where Tekashi is coming from, and would rather be called a snitch than be locked away for a lifetime behind bars. 50 Cent has even empathized with the position that Tekashi was in, saying he could identify with what he was doing.

This all comes just a couple weeks after Royce was in the headlines for his feud with Lord Jamar and DJ Vlad, which if you missed out on can check out here.

What would've you done if Tekashi? Snitch and try to save yourself or serve a life sentence behind bars?