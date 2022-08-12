Royce Da 5’9” Drops Off “The Heaven Experience, Vol. 1” With Eminem, Pusha T, Rick Ross, & More

If you’re looking for some more hip-hop to stream after checking out The Game’s highly anticipated Drillmatic album, we suggest taking a dive into Royce Da 5’9”’s new compilation album, The Heaven Experience, Vol. 1.

After spending over two decades establishing himself as a beast on the beat, the 45-year-old has put together some of his greatest hits in one place, including solo tracks like “I’m Good” and “Dead Presidents Heads,” as well as collaborations like “Rock City” featuring Eminem and “I Play Forever” with Grafh.

Royce appears to be a fan of his past work with Slim Shady, as he also placed “Caterpillar” with the Detroit native and King Green on his latest arrival. Other artists featured include Big K.R.I.T., and Pusha T and Rick Ross who both appear on “Layers.”

On top of the new album, the rapper also confirmed in a recent interview with HipHopDX that he’s been busy working on his eighth studio album, which he plans to move away from his usual “dark” subject matter on.

“I’ve been mulling over some ideas,” Royce teased at the time. “I think I know what I’m going to do next project-wise. I don’t necessarily want to say right now just in case it ends up changing. But I have been working in a couple different directions. But, yeah. I’m definitely working on music, especially now that I’m in a better mental space.”

Stream the new compilation project below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

The Heaven Experience, Vol. 1 Tracklist:

1. Rock City (feat. Eminem)

2. Hip-Hop

3. Meeting of the Bosses

4. Shake This

5. Part of Me

6. Tabernacle

7. Layers (feat. Pusha T & Rick Ross)

8. Dead President Heads

9. Caterpillar (feat. Eminem & King Green)

10. I Play Forever (feat. Grafh)

11. Black Lives Matter (feat. Big K.R.I.T.)

12. I’m Good

13. Made

14. Right Hand Man (feat. Black Thought)

15. What a Time (feat. Courtney Bell & Liz Rodriguez)

