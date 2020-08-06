Over the last 35 years, the Air Jordan 1 has gone through various evolutions. From a high top to a mid-top to a low top, Jordan Brand is always thinking of new ways to bring fresh aesthetics to the silhouette. When it comes to the Air Jordan 1 High OG, Jumpman has consistently brought forth new ideas with some being more favorable than others. Simply put, sneakerheads tend to be traditionalists who prefer the classics rather than the new stuff. As the saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

The latest Air Jordan 1 to surface online is coming courtesy of the Instagram sneaker insider @wavegod_thelegend. In the images below, you can see what appears to be a "Black Toe Royal" Air Jordan 1 with silver studs right above the Nike swoosh and on the blue overlays. As far as the Air Jordan 1 is concerned, this is a pretty bizarre addition although it wouldn't be unprecedented in regards to other Jordan Brand shoes. For instance, last year's Air Jordan 14 x Supreme collab also featured studded details.

As it stands, there is no information on whether or not these will be dropping anytime soon. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.