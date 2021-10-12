Roy Woods Puts His Spin On Justin Bieber's "Peaches"

It looks like Roy Woods season is coming up. The Brampton singer hasn't released a full studio album in nearly four years but fans have not been without any new music. Over the years, he shared a handful of singles and his 2020 project, Dem Times that got many people through the pandemic. However, he's also brought back the fan-favorite RoyMixes. Tackling some of the biggest songs out, Woods puts his own spin on the records and transforms them into something else.

This week, the rapper offered his formal remix of Justin Bieber's summer smash, "Peaches." Adding his angelic harmonics to the record, he brings a romantic side of himself on wax for his latest record.

The latest from Roy arrives after he released his remix of Drake's "Girls Want Girls" last week. Keep your eyes peeled for more music from Roy Woods.

Quotable Lyrics

I told you 'bout that first class, V12

Showed you 'bout that life they wanted so bad

Showed me 'bout the worst side of you always

