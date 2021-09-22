mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Roy Woods Flips WizKid & Tems "Essence"

Aron A.
September 22, 2021 19:24
Essence (RoyMix)
Roy Woods

Roy Woods is back with some new heat.


It's officially fall, so it's safe to say that WizKid and Tems' 2020 single, "Essence" was officially the song of the summer. The record became an inescapable smash after Justin Bieber hopped on the remix, leading it to topping the Billboard Hip-Hop & R&B charts. A slew of rappers has put their spin on the song like DaBaby, Ghostface Killah, and Raekwon

Now, we've received a brand new RoyMix from OVO Sound's Roy Woods. His gentle melodies bring his signature mesh of R&B and dancehall melodies that help turn the record into something of his own.

Roy Woods has dropped a few singles this year following the release of 2020's Dem Times project such as "Touch You" and "Too Much" with Dimitri Vegas.

Check out his latest single.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm the one
She gon' call me, once she leave
Teach me nuh, gyal play with fiyah, fiyah

