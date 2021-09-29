Roy Woods Flips A Juvenile Classic On "Gyalis (RoyMix)"

Roy Woods has officially come through with an interesting new take on Juvenile's classic "Back That Azz Up." Now, Woods has decided to expand on the foundation with "Gyalis," a SoundCloud loosie that highlights his melodic chops.

Given the subject matter of the two aforementioned tracks, it's not entirely surprising that Woods opts for a more intimate approach on this one. "Lots of freaky things on your brain girl, and I feel the same, I been thinking these things," he sings. "So just keep that vision, won't you keep that energy, keep that energy when you come see me." Overall, it's an enjoyable new drop from Roy Woods, and it will be interesting to see how he comes through on his next body of work.

