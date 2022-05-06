Roy Woods Delivers Shimmery & Sweet New Single "Insecure"

Toronto's Roy Woods has been one of the most consistent artists on OVO Sound. The R&B singer has delivered some dope projects and singles over the years, and this summer, he is gearing up to release his new project Mixed Emotions. With this new body of work coming out, Woods is looking to support the project with a fresh single, which is exactly what he did on Friday.

The artist has just delivered the Harv-produced song "Insecure" which also comes with a music video. This track is filled with nice guitar melodies, all while Woods sings about a woman that he seems to be deeply enamored with. The woman is able to bring the best parts out of him, and it makes him want to be with her for as long as possible. It's a gorgeous r&b track and we're sure fans are going to enjoy this one.

You can check out this new song, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

All the things that you bring out me

Lets me know, you make out of me

Ooh, feels like you take all the hood out of me

Anything she wants to know, she can get out of me (Oh)