mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rowdy Rebel's Debut Album "Rowdy Vs. Rebel" Is Here

Aron A.
July 15, 2022 12:57
304 Views
12
0
CoverCover

Rowdy Vs, Rebel
Rowdy Rebel

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Rowdy Rebel's double-disc debut album includes appearances from Jadakiss, Fivio Foreign and French Montana.


It's been a long time coming but finally, Rowdy Rebel's debut album is here. The rapper came through with Rowdy Vs. Rebel this morning, a double-disc offering consisting of 16 songs in total. The rapper's latest effort follows a string of singles that he's released over the past few months and a slew of appearances from some of New York's finest. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Jadakiss, Fivio Foreign, Dreezy, and French Montana assist across the tracklist, along with budding names like Kaimikaze Kai and Drizzy Juliano. Surprisingly, there's no appearance from Bobby Shmurda.

The latest offering comes nearly a year and a half after Rowdy was released from prison. Since then, he's delivered a slew of collaborations and singles to build the anticipation for Rowdy Vs. Rebel. Check the album out below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Rowdy Rebel's Debut Album "Rowdy Vs. Rebel" Is Here
12
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject