Rowdy Rebel's Debut Album "Rowdy Vs. Rebel" Is Here

It's been a long time coming but finally, Rowdy Rebel's debut album is here. The rapper came through with Rowdy Vs. Rebel this morning, a double-disc offering consisting of 16 songs in total. The rapper's latest effort follows a string of singles that he's released over the past few months and a slew of appearances from some of New York's finest. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Jadakiss, Fivio Foreign, Dreezy, and French Montana assist across the tracklist, along with budding names like Kaimikaze Kai and Drizzy Juliano. Surprisingly, there's no appearance from Bobby Shmurda.

The latest offering comes nearly a year and a half after Rowdy was released from prison. Since then, he's delivered a slew of collaborations and singles to build the anticipation for Rowdy Vs. Rebel. Check the album out below.