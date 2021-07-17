Over the past few weeks, the details surrounding Pop Smoke's posthumous album have been, well, nonexistent. There have been updates on the project but in the lead up to its release on Friday, there were no singles or even features revealed. Unfortunately, it seems that many fans thought the project missed the mark, largely because some didn't feel like Pop would've actually wanted to work with some of the artists included on the 20-track affair.



Friends close to Pop Smoke previously expressed their displeasure with the final product. Mike Dee, a childhood friend of Pop Smoke, said that the rapper wouldn't have wanted his album in this fashion. 808Melo, Pop's longtime producer, apologized on for allowing the project to turn out the way it did.

Rowdy Rebel also chimed in on the project on Instagram. The single, "Top Shotta," produced by The Neptunes with appearances from BEAM, Travi, and Pusha T, originally featured Brooklyn rapper Eli Fross who was ultimately taken off the song. Rowdy shared a post to his story including the original track and the updated version while offering some encouragement to Fross.

"SMH I DONT UNDERSTAND WHY MY BOY NOT ON THIS TRACC," Rowdy wrote. "AYOO @ELIFROSS_ DONT TRIP BRO YU KNO HOW THESES INDUSTRY N***AS IS STRAIGHT SUCCERS."

What's even more unfortunate is that on the day the album was released, it was reported that Eli Fross had been arrested for alleged discharging a firearm during a fit of road rage.

