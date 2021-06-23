Rowdy Rebel Sets It Off Over Meek Mill's "Flamerz Flow"

Fans have been eagerly anticipating a new album from Meek Mill, Rowdy Rebel, and Bobby Shmurda. It's obvious why people are anticipating Rowdy and Bobby since they haven't released any projects since their 2014 arrest. As for Meek, his recent slew of freestyles and snippets have proven that he works his best when he's off of Twitter. Meek slid through with the release of "Flamerz Flow" earlier this month which included cameos from Dave East and Bobby Shmurda.

While Rowdy was recently spotted in the studio with Meek recording a separate track, he slid through this weekend with the release of his own freestyle over Meek's latest release. Rowdy's charisma and personality pop out on his new release, reflecting on remaining solid and his triumphant return to the game. "N***as wanna fight us/ Bidded with the lifers," he raps. "Turnt up on Rikers/ Know a n***a who don't got it/ N***a, he a knife ya."

The video ends with the announcement of his forthcoming album, Sacrifices which he says is on the way. Peep the freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics

Man, ask about the gang, how we been lit

And even up North, I was drippin' with my clique, clique

Peelin' with a misfit, boy, don't get your shit split

You dealin' with a n***a that shoot a pistol 'til the shit click





