Rowdy Rebel Returns With "Jesse Owens" Ft. Nav

He wasted no time getting back into the studio once he was released from prison, and Rowdy Rebel is showing that he's a force to be reckoned with in the Rap game. The Brooklyn artist was dipping his toes into the pools of fame when he and Bobby Shmurda were sent to prison, and while the world awaits the release of the "Hot N*gga" rapper, fans are excited to see Rowdy enjoying his first months out.

For his Friday (February 12) offering, Rowdy Rebel returns with "Jesse Owens," a song featuring additional vocals from Nav. The pair boasts about the finer things in life over a Pro Logic production, and this single is rumored to be included on his forthcoming debut studio album. We'll make sure to keep you updated when there is more news about that release. Stream Rowdy Rebel and Nav's "Jesse Ownes" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Gettin' free bands, I'm gettin' to the guap

Like Tarantino, I got racks, racks (Racks)

Two-tone dollar, got a two-tone Glock

Got a yellow bone b*tch with a two-door drop

Do it for the thrill, my shooters do drill

In a Hellcat and they get away from the cops