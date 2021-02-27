Rowdy Rebel and Bobby Shmurda are rightfully considered to be the forefathers of Brooklyn drill, and over the last few months, fans have been anticipating new music from the two. Both of them have been locked up for the better part of a decade, and now that they have been released, fans are rejoicing, and both seem to be enjoying their newfound freedom.

As soon as Rowdy was released from jail, he immediately got in the studio and has been slowly but surely releasing new tracks. In the meantime, some of his classics are now reaching new milestones, including his 2014 effort "Computers" which featured Bobby. While taking to Instagram, Rowdy Rebel celebrated his latest plaque and also thanked Shmurda for everything he did to make the song happen.

"I want to take this moment to thank my fans, @Epicrecords , friends and family last but not least my little big bro @realbobbyshmurdags9 and just everyone who was a part of making “Computers” that anthem that still rings off til today!" Rowdy wrote. "I promise you guys it’s only the beginning I have so much more in store for you guys.... stay tunedâ¼ï¸

"Computers" is an anthem that still rings off to this day and with Rowdy and Bobby home from jail, fans are hoping they can recreate this magic. Be sure to stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you new music from these two.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images