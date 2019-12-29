The day after Christmas, Quavo delivered on a timely gift, asserting that the Shmigo Gang would back together in no time pending the release of Bobby Shmurda in 2020.

To double down on the reminder, fellow GS9 soldier Rowdy Rebel delivered on a message via his Instagram page, officially opening up the email inbox to accept booking inquiries for shows post-release. In the message, Rowdy asserts that he will be out in 10 months, urging fans to tag their favorite promoters and cities.

Both Rowdy and Bobby are set for a parole hearing in August 2020 as they both agreed to 6-7 years in a plea deal that reportedly shortened Rowdy's sentence while lengthening Bobby's.

"They offered me five and offered Rowdy 12," Shmurda told Complex in a 2016 interview. "They said the only way they’ll give him seven is if I took seven too. So, you know, I had to take one for the dawgs.”

In that same interview, Rowdy forecasted the energy that seems to be surrounding the pending return of the duo.

"There’s a lot of negativity, people saying, ‘Oh, they never should have took seven years, it’s going to be bad for their career,'” Rowdy said. “Don’t ever judge a book by its cover. Don’t be out there saying shit when you don’t know the outcome of the shit. We’ll be home in our twenties. We’re still young, we’re still active, still them ni--as."

Pending a successful hearing in August, both men could out as early as December 2020.