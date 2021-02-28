Rowdy Rebel hooked up Bobby Shmurda with a unique glow-in-the-dark chain, following his highly-anticipated release from prison, earlier this week. The piece, crafted by NYC-based Eric the Jeweler, features all VVS emeralds.

"WELCOME HOME @realbobbyshmurdags9," Eric the Jeweler wrote on Instagram, Saturday, with a video showing off the necklace. "Shmurda in all VVS emeralds with the emerald emoji stop playing with me! Hardest emerald piece out NEW YORK IS BACK they know who really run the city @rowdyrebel I shmurda’d this piece."



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Shmurda later thanked Rebel for the piece on Instagram.

Friday, Shmurda and Rebel's single, "Computers," was certified Gold and Rebel took a moment to thank his friend on Instagram.

"I want to take this moment to thank my fans, @Epicrecords , friends and family last but not least my little big bro @realbobbyshmurdags9 and just everyone who was a part of making 'Computers' that anthem that still rings off til today!" Rowdy wrote. "I promise you guys it’s only the beginning I have so much more in store for you guys.... stay tuned."

Since being released from prison on February 23rd, Shmurda has seen a massive spike in his streaming numbers and has already appeared in a viral video on social media.

