If there is one thing various rappers love to do, it is show off their skills on the basketball court. It has been frequently said that hoopers want to be rappers and rappers want to be hoopers. One could just look at J. Cole to get a good sense of this. On the flip side, you could even look at Miles Bridges or Damian Lillard in the NBA, who are hoopers who also have successful rap careers.

One New York rapper who loves to hoop is none other than Rowdy Rebel. He has been hitting up local courts now that the weather is getting better and he already has some high-level opponents on his mind. In fact, he even has a challenge for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Rebel is in close proximity to the two Brooklyn Nets stars, so it should come as no surprise that he would want to challenge them to a game. In fact, he also wants to get Dave East and Pardison Fontaine involved in a five-on-five match. As many fans noted in the comments below, Rowdy is looking at a pretty huge L here, especially when you consider how Kyrie and KD are professional NBA superstars who could easily wash anyone with less experience or skill.





Either way, you have to admire Rowdy for putting himself out there like this. Perhaps Kyrie and KD will take him up on the offer, and we get a fun little moment for social media.