Rowdy Rebel Goes Off On New "Godfather Of Harlem" Track "Let's Talk Facts"

Godfather Of Harlem is in the midst of its second season and it continues to be one of the most talked-about shows on TV. Forest Whittaker is absolutely phenomenal in the program, and if you've been watching the show, then you would know that it has a pretty great soundtrack. New songs are always being released, and today, we got another new joint in the form of "Let's Talk Facts" which is led by none other than Rowdy Rebel.

This new track has incredibly energetic production as we get driving synths, some bells, and powerful drums that will immediately fill your ears. From there, we have Rowdy Rebel offering up braggadocios verses that are filled with some great flows and some nice wordplay. This is the kind of production that Rowdy thrives on and he does a great job at displaying his talents here.

Quotable Lyrics:

That’s why all them honey buns, they stuck on me, but nothing sweet

That’s them honey buns think ’bout touching me

I heard they got shmoney on my head, but who don’t fuck with me?

Man, go and get your shmoney back, them n****s know what’s up with me